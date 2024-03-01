StockNews.com Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,544 shares of company stock worth $15,314,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

