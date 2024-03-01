StockNews.com Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.02.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $31.25 on Monday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

