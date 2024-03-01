StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
NYSE CANF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.33.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
