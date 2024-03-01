StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

