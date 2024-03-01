StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 74,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 113,866 shares of company stock valued at $466,164. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.