StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
