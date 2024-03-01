StockNews.com Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,047,000 after acquiring an additional 425,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

