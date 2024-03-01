StockNews.com Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:FSM opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,699 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

