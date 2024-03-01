StockNews.com Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

