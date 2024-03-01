StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Report on StoneCo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo
StoneCo Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.