StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

