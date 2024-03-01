Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

