Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of STRM opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
