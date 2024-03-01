Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 3667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).
Strip Tinning Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.25.
Strip Tinning Company Profile
Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.
