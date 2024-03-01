Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.60. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

