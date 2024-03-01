Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.71.

SUN opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

