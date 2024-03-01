Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

