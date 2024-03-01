sUSD (SUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.58 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and $7.58 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,229,904 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

