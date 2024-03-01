Susquehanna Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $42.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 315,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,492,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

