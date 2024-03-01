SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.92.

NYSE DGX opened at $124.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

