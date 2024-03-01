Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NYSE SLVM opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $64.32.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

