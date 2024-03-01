Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 60,003 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

Shares of QINT opened at $48.17 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

