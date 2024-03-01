Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

