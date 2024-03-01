Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 561 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

