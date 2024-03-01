Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.