Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,482 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,132,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Entegris Trading Up 2.1 %

ENTG opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.