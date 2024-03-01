Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,510 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.11 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

