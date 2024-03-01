Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.