Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Posts Earnings Results

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taboola.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of TBLA stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Transactions at Taboola.com
In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TBLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
