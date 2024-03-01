Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.42. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Taboola.com’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $107,003.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at $41,168,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493 over the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.