Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells $98,638.59 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
