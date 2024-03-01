Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells $98,638.59 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tactile Systems Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 204,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.