Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $299,789.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO opened at $146.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

