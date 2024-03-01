Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.07.

TVE opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. Insiders have purchased 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

