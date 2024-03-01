TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Bank of America

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TASK. Citigroup raised their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.