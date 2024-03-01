Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $570.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.10), with a volume of 244614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.10).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 540.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.41. The company has a market capitalization of £342.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,572.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £1,753,798.99 ($2,224,504.05). 26.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.