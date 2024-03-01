Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

