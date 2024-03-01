Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSHA
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.