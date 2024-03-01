TD Cowen Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $14.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.72% from the stock’s previous close.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

