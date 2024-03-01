TD Cowen Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $270.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $205.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.42.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $241.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $242.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,587,000 after buying an additional 190,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.