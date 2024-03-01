TD Cowen Trims Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Target Price to $3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $58,938.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at $940,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $58,938.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at $940,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,449,854 shares in the company, valued at $16,433,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,120 shares of company stock worth $870,946 over the last 90 days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.