TD Cowen Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $30.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PTCT opened at $28.19 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 110,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

