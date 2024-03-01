Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) PT Raised to $13.50 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIVFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of VIV opened at $10.93 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

