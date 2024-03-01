Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $461,500.12 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $461,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,430,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.