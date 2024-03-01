Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Carol S. Eicher Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $113.19 on Friday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.