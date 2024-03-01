Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Terex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEX opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

