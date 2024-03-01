Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS opened at $13.66 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

