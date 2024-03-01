Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.1 %

TXRH stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,659 shares of company stock worth $2,690,142. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

