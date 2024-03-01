Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $123.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

