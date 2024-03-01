Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.