Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 11,215 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brady worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

