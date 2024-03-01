Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $234.04 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

