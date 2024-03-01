Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LSXMK opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

