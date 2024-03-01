Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 268,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 167,699 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Republic Services by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

