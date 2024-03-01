Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,683 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in State Street by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $36,022,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of State Street by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 94,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

